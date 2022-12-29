Tech Up as Flight from Mega-Cap Cos Slows -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as a selloff in mega-cap companies eased.

Apple shares rallied after reports that production of the iPhone Pro model is catching up with demand after a shortfall caused by Chinese factory lockdowns. The tech bellwether's shares remain almost 30% lower for the year to date, the deepest losses since 2008.

Tesla shares rallied, but were still about 70% down for the year to date, the deepest loss on record for the electric car maker.

A group of FTX's international customers asked for a court order shielding their names from the public, spotlighting a privacy issue that has divided bankruptcy courts in other cryptocurrency cases.

