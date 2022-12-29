Advanced search
Tech Up as Flight from Mega-Cap Cos Slows -- Tech Roundup

12/29/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as a selloff in mega-cap companies eased.

Apple shares rallied after reports that production of the iPhone Pro model is catching up with demand after a shortfall caused by Chinese factory lockdowns. The tech bellwether's shares remain almost 30% lower for the year to date, the deepest losses since 2008.

Tesla shares rallied, but were still about 70% down for the year to date, the deepest loss on record for the electric car maker.

A group of FTX's international customers asked for a court order shielding their names from the public, spotlighting a privacy issue that has divided bankruptcy courts in other cryptocurrency cases. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.83% 129.61 Delayed Quote.-29.02%
TESLA, INC. 8.08% 121.82 Delayed Quote.-69.03%
HOT NEWS