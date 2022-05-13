Tech Up as Flight from Risk Pauses -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rebounded, as a long flight from risk paused.

A retreat in Treasury yields Thursday spurred appetite for risk, said one strategist. "The 10-year Treasury yield pulled back below 3% and stayed below 3%, that [causes an] almost knee-jerk reaction and has been for tech names," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive is recalling 502 battery-powered pickup trucks over potentially faulty air bags that could pose a safety risk to children in the front passenger seat.

Elon Musk said his planned acquisition of Twitter was "temporarily on hold" because of concerns about fake accounts, a surprise twist that jolted investors and raised questions about his willingness to go through with the $44 billion transaction.

