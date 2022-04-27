Log in
Tech Up as Microsoft Earnings Quell Growth Concerns -- Tech Roundup

04/27/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose after earnings from one tech giant quelled growth concerns.

Microsoft shares surged after the software giant posted quarterly revenue growth ahead of Wall Street targets, reflecting strong demand for its cloud-computing services.

Alphabet fell after the Internet giant's earnings report raised concerns that YouTube's potential for generating advertising revenue was waning in a competitive area.

Facebook, which has faced similar concerns, rallied after hours in the wake of its earnings report.

Carvana fell after reports the auto-trading Web site was turning to investment firm Apollo Global Management for $1.6 billion in financing.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1736ET

