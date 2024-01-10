Shares of technology companies rallied as momentum traders continued to chase gains in the sector.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven exchange-traded fund, which tracks the seven largest U.S. tech stocks, is up 2% for the year to date, compounding a 36% gain for 2023.

U.S. data-center operator Equinix is raising debt in foreign countries in an effort to save on interest costs.

German software company SAP will pay nearly $100 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges related to foreign bribery schemes.

Amazon.com is eliminating hundreds of jobs across its Amazon Prime and MGM production studios and Twitch streaming platform in an effort to rein in costs.

A ruling from the Securities Exchange Commission cleared the way for the first U.S. exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin to be sold to the public.

