Tech Up as Qualcomm Boosts Chip Makers, Gridlock Seen As Positive -- Tech Roundup

11/05/2020 | 05:29pm EST

Shares of technology companies continued their rally as investors bet that gridlock in Washington, D.C., would diminish odds of further trade wars, antitrust actions, higher taxes and other threats to growth.

Investors are looking beyond prolonged vote counts and political posturing to a divided Congress and a Democratic presidential administration, something that's seen as favorable for the stock market, said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

Chip makers surged after Qualcomm, a major producer and designer of chips for smartphones and other uses, posted quarterly earnings and revenue well ahead of Wall Street targets, reflecting demand for 5G device chips.

Shares of online travel agency Expedia, whose business has been devastated by the pandemic, rose after its earnings were not as weak as feared.

Uber Technologies, the ride-hailing service that reports earnings after the bell, rose after a California proposition categorizing its workers as contractors rather than employees succeeded at the ballot box. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1728ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 4.67% 103.1 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 12.75% 145.41 Delayed Quote.46.17%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.37% 41.96 Delayed Quote.37.83%
