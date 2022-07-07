Log in
Tech Up as Rate, Inflation Fears Moderate -- Tech Roundup

07/07/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rallied as moderation in interest-rate and inflation fears whetted investors' risk appetite.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry group on the S&P 500, rose by more than 2% to its highest level in almost a month.

The price of bitcoin rose by roughly 4% to top $21,000 -- a sign that a flight from the riskiest niches of the markets was slowing. Binance.US, the U.S. arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, named former Acorns Grow executive Jasmine Lee as finance chief as it navigates the steep decline in digital-asset prices.

In one sign that inflation pressures in the tech sector may be set to ease, the average contract price for a major type of memory, called DRAM, fell by 11% during the April-to-June quarter versus the prior year, the first such decline in two years, according to research firm TrendForce.

Rajeev Misra, head of SoftBank Group's venture-capital operations, will step back from his role as the tech investment firm reshuffles in the wake of the tech selloff. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1734ET

