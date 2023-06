Shares of technology companies rose as traders piled into some of the market leaders.

Shares of Apple hit a new all-time high, bringing gains for the largest company by market capitalization to about 50% for 2023 so far.

Shares of Nvidia, a chipmaker considered to be at the forefront of artificial-intelligence technology, rose by almost 3% and have nearly trebled for the year to date.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-23 1739ET