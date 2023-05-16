Shares of technology companies rose as traders bet the debt-ceiling brinkmanship would not have a major impact on the sector.
The chief executive of chatbot creator OpenAI called on Congress to create licensing and safety standards for advanced artificial-intelligence systems, as lawmakers debated the best means of regulating the powerful new technology.
Chinese search engine Baidu posted a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue.
A former Apple engineer was charged with trying to steal the company's self-driving-car technology.
