Shares of technology companies rose as traders bet the debt-ceiling brinkmanship would not have a major impact on the sector.

The chief executive of chatbot creator OpenAI called on Congress to create licensing and safety standards for advanced artificial-intelligence systems, as lawmakers debated the best means of regulating the powerful new technology.

Chinese search engine Baidu posted a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue.

A former Apple engineer was charged with trying to steal the company's self-driving-car technology.

05-16-23 1722ET