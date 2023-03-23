Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated into a sector that's insulated from a banking crisis.

Shares of Microsoft and Apple rose as traders bet the risk of more mid-sized bank failures would have little impact on companies that are not dependent on credit markets and have multinational operations.

Shares of the payments company formerly known as Square fell by more than 14% after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research questioned Jack Dorsey-led Block's user numbers and accused it of predatory lending tactics.

Accenture shares rose after the information-technology consulting firm said it was cutting about 19,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its work force, over the next 18 months.

03-23-23 1734ET