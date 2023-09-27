Shares of technology companies rose as a punishing month for the sector drew to a close.

Shares of Apple continued their descent and are now more than 10% below summertime highs.

Online auction giant eBay was accused by the Environmental Protection Agency of looking the other way for years as its customers sold illegal pesticides and hundreds of thousands of devices that allow drivers to bypass the emission controls on their vehicles.

Thrasio, a startup that raised at least $3.4 billion to buy up consumer brands sold on Amazon, is exploring restructuring options as it contends with a postpandemic slump in online spending, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Memory-chip maker Micron Technology swung to a quarterly loss as revenue declined. Shares slid in late trading.

