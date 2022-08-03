Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up as Services Data Whets Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup

08/03/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rallied amid optimism about the economic outlook in the wake of strong services-sector data.

The widely followed ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, managed by cutting-edge tech investor Cathie Wood, rose by more than 5%, as investors piled into the riskiest niches, including cryptocurrencies.

Electronic Arts rose after the videogame maker posted fiscal first-quarter sales in excess of Wall Street estimates.

Sierra Wireless rose after confirmation that rival semiconductor concern Semtech had agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash deal with a total enterprise value of about $1.2 billion.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global is appealing to the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid getting entangled in class-action lawsuits with angry customers.

PayPal Holdings leapt after activist hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a substantial stake in the financial-technology company. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARK INNOVATION ETF ACC - USD 6.08% 49.76 Delayed Quote.-50.41%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 20.20% 80.81 Delayed Quote.-73.36%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 3.41% 133.28 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 9.25% 97.92 Delayed Quote.-52.47%
SEMTECH CORPORATION 1.37% 56.1 Delayed Quote.-34.25%
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. 9.05% 39.52 Delayed Quote.62.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTwo-thirds majority of U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden's joining NATO
RE
05:59pTech Up as Services Data Whets Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:58pRobinhood markets inc cfo says overall customer acquisition is…
RE
05:53pU.S. Justice Department sues Trump adviser Navarro over White House records
RE
05:53pConsumer Cos Up After Services Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:49pElon Musk's Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows
RE
05:42pAPA Corp buys West Texas oil producing land for $505 mln
RE
05:42pRobinhood markets inc ceo says tesla to become our first partne…
RE
05:41pU.S. regulators defend requiring more data on monkeypox drug
RE
05:38pBrazil central bank raises rates by 50 bps, opens door for more
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3Maersk CEO sees Q3 in line with Q2, weakening market in Q4
4BMW Shares Drop After Flagging 2nd Half Challenges
5Evofem Biosciences : Strengthens Board of Directors - Form 8-K

HOT NEWS