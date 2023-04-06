Shares of technology companies rose as traders hedged their bets ahead of jobs data.

Google plans to add conversational artificial-intelligence features to its flagship search engine, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said, stepping up competition with popular service ChatGPT.

Investors in Apple were unnerved by the iPhone maker's unusually late scheduling of its second-quarter earnings statement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

