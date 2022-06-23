Tech Up as Traders Rotate Back Into Hard-Hit Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into the high-risk sectors hardest hit in one of the worst first-half stock market performances in half a century.

Intel told lawmakers and officials that it is delaying indefinitely the groundbreaking ceremony for a planned multibillion-dollar chip-manufacturing facility in Ohio, signaling frustration over uncertainty in Congress about legislation that would provide support for the U.S. chip industry.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1743ET