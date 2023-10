Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into the leading 2023 stock-market sector.

Shares of Nvidia, the chip giant that's more than tripled in value this year because of artificial-intelligence hype, was back to its winning ways.

Apple, one of the mega-cap company's hardest hit in the recent flight from risk, added roughly 1%.

