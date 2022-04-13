Tech Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as optimistic comments from Delta Air Lines and a drop in Treasury yields spurred a rebound in the high-risk sector.

The tech sector has been under pressure because of rising Treasury yields and concerns about an economic slowdown. Yields pulled back on Tuesday and again on Wednesday as bond markets priced in a peak in inflation.

"There's still optimism that the inflation story could be transitory, that argument is -- somewhat -- still alive," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"In that, we've seen yields come down significantly ... that's been the primary driver for tech."

Google plans to invest about $9.5 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, up from $7 billion in 2021, as it opens new branches and expands existing facilities.

