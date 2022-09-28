Tech Up as Treasury Yields Slide -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into areas that were hammered because of the recent spike in Treasury yields.

Treasury yields saw their biggest fall in years Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would buy British bonds to settle down wild markets.

Apple shares fell after reports that the tech giant reversed plans to boost iPhone 14 production later this year after an expected surge in demand failed to materialize. Weaker orders for the standard model may have been offset by stronger-than-anticipated demand for the new iPhone model's high-end, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Executives at Meta Platforms privately told rights groups that security concerns prevented them from releasing details of its investigation into hate speech on its services in India, according to audio recordings heard by The Wall Street Journal.

