Tech Up as Treasury Yields Slip -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as Treasury yields slipped.

U.S. shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rallied after the chip fabrication concern posted earnings ahead of Wall Street estimates. Other chip makers rose in sympathy.

A case before the Supreme Court challenging the liability shield protecting websites such as YouTube and Facebook could "upend the internet," resulting in both widespread censorship and a proliferation of offensive content, Google said in a court filing.

Bitcoin mining concerns such as Hive Blockchain and Riot Platforms surged alongside the prices of cryptocurrencies as El Salvador approved a measure to regulate bitcoin-backed bonds.

