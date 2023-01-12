Advanced search
Tech Up as Treasury Yields Slip -- Tech Roundup

01/12/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as Treasury yields slipped.

U.S. shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rallied after the chip fabrication concern posted earnings ahead of Wall Street estimates. Other chip makers rose in sympathy.

A case before the Supreme Court challenging the liability shield protecting websites such as YouTube and Facebook could "upend the internet," resulting in both widespread censorship and a proliferation of offensive content, Google said in a court filing.

Bitcoin mining concerns such as Hive Blockchain and Riot Platforms surged alongside the prices of cryptocurrencies as El Salvador approved a measure to regulate bitcoin-backed bonds. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.43% 91.13 Delayed Quote.3.73%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 2.59% 16669 End-of-day quote.7.55%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.84% 17938 End-of-day quote.7.97%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.87% 136.71 Delayed Quote.10.43%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.10% 536.597 Real-time Quote.7.08%
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. 14.53% 6.15 Delayed Quote.66.37%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.27% 77.8 End-of-day quote.4.85%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.41% 486.5 End-of-day quote.8.47%
