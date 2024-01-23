Shares of technology companies rose as traders continued to chase upward momentum in artificial-intelligence bets.

Nvidia shares rose, bringing its gains for January to an improbable 24%. Apple shares rose after Bloomberg reported the gadget maker has scaled down its efforts to make an autonomous electric vehicle, working instead on an electric car with "limited" self-driving features.

Microsoft's regulatory disclosure Friday of a cyberattack on senior executives' email accounts reflects an expanded definition of materiality under new federal cybersecurity rules.

