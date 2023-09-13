Shares of technology companies rose slightly as speculation on the potential of artificial-intelligence technology resumed.

Titans of Silicon Valley met with U.S. senators in a closed-door meeting to discuss regulation of the new technology.

Apple shares continued their recent retreat amid skepticism about the iPhone 15 and other new products.

Consulting firm EY said it recently completed a $1.4 billion investment into AI, the latest among a series of peers to make a billion-dollar announcement regarding the rapidly developing technology.

Adobe shares rose after the software company announced ahead of its earnings report that it will implement a credit system to charge users when they use its new generative AI tool.

Digital Currency Group, parent company of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global, said users of Gemini Trust's Earn program can expect 95% to 110% recovery of their claims against Genesis.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-23 1756ET