Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

04/07/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose amid optimism ahead of earnings.

HP shares surged after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake of more than 11% in the computer-and-printer maker.

Richard Liu, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., stepped down as chief executive officer, making him the latest technology-sector billionaire to leave his post amid Beijing's tougher regulatory environment.

Bolt Financial, a payments-focused financial technology company, agreed to buy crypto-services startup Wyre Payments, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"The U.S. president's executive order on digital assets opened the door to defining crypto regulation to keep the U.S. at the forefront of fintech and payment technology, allowing crypto companies to grow," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Wing is launching a drone-delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in what will be the Alphabet unit's largest U.S. rollout and its first drone initiative operated by a customer.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1701ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pTSX rebounds from 3-week low as resource shares climb
RE
05:17pBiden move lifting COVID curbs on migrants at U.S. border has Democrats on defensive
RE
05:17pU.S. Fed nominees move a step closer to confirmation
RE
05:16pU.s. senate confirms former obama official as pentagon's chief w…
RE
05:16pTSX rebounds from 3-week low as resource shares climb
RE
05:11pSenate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
RE
05:07pGermany to grant 2 billion eur for federal states to care for Ukraine refugees
RE
05:03pHP soars 14.8%, sets record after Buffett reveals $4.2 billion stake
RE
05:03pPROSPECT OF FINLAND, SWEDEN JOINING NATO DISCUSSED AT BRUSSELS MEETING : State Dept. official
RE
05:03pUtilities Slip Amid Earnings Optimism -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
3Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..
4Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
5Beware of MuskMania

HOT NEWS