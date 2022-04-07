Tech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid optimism ahead of earnings.

HP shares surged after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake of more than 11% in the computer-and-printer maker.

Richard Liu, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., stepped down as chief executive officer, making him the latest technology-sector billionaire to leave his post amid Beijing's tougher regulatory environment.

Bolt Financial, a payments-focused financial technology company, agreed to buy crypto-services startup Wyre Payments, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"The U.S. president's executive order on digital assets opened the door to defining crypto regulation to keep the U.S. at the forefront of fintech and payment technology, allowing crypto companies to grow," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Wing is launching a drone-delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in what will be the Alphabet unit's largest U.S. rollout and its first drone initiative operated by a customer.

