Tech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid optimism about earnings.

Chip maker Qualcomm shares fell after its sales lagged analysts' estimates, stoking concerns about demand for iPhones.

Apple shares rose in late trading after it posted quarterly earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

Shares of online megastore Amazon.com rose by more than 12% after its earnings report assuaged fears about the implications of inflation for online retail.

Intel's shares tumbled after its earnings report.

07-28-22 1715ET