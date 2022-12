Shares of technology companies rose amid hopes for a more dovish statement from the Federal Reserve at midweek.

Investment firm Thoma Bravo agreed to take cloud-based business software maker Coupa Software private for $8 billion in cash.

Three senior VMware executives are leaving the enterprise software company that Broadcom wants to acquire for $61 billion.

