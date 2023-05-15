Shares of technology companies rose as traders bet the sector would continue to grow despite a broad slowdown in economic activity.

The European Union's antitrust watchdog approved Microsoft's planned $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, giving the two companies a win after the deal hit a regulatory roadblock in the U.K.

Shares of electric-car maker Workhorse Group rose after it reported a narrower-than-expected loss and affirmed its full-year outlook.

