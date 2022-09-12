Tech Up on Rate, Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid optimism about interest rates and earnings.

"It's all about yields right now," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

Business-software maker Oracle rose after it reported robust growth in quarterly revenue. One brokerage said emerging signs of weakness in the technology business could be a harbinger for slowing economic growth.

"Enterprise tech demand is slowing as companies call out a difficult macro environment," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Games maker Zynga agreed to buy Storemaven, adding to a string of deals in recent years by the videogame company known for its "FarmVille" and "Words with Friends" franchises.

A rocket operated by Blue Origin failed during a planned uncrewed space flight, ending the mission prematurely, the Jeff Bezos-backed space company said.

