  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Tech Up on Rate, Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup

09/12/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose amid optimism about interest rates and earnings.

"It's all about yields right now," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

Business-software maker Oracle rose after it reported robust growth in quarterly revenue. One brokerage said emerging signs of weakness in the technology business could be a harbinger for slowing economic growth.

"Enterprise tech demand is slowing as companies call out a difficult macro environment," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Games maker Zynga agreed to buy Storemaven, adding to a string of deals in recent years by the videogame company known for its "FarmVille" and "Words with Friends" franchises.

A rocket operated by Blue Origin failed during a planned uncrewed space flight, ending the mission prematurely, the Jeff Bezos-backed space company said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) 1.62% 8.035 End-of-day quote.-61.28%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.77% 90.15 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
