Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors in the wake of a major rout.

The Nasdaq Composite has fallen by more than one-third since its highs late last year.

SpaceX fired some employees involved in a letter that criticized Chief Executive Elon Musk and the way the company applies internal rules, according to an email to staff from SpaceX's president.

