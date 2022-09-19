Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up on Risk Appetite Rebound -- Tech Roundup

09/19/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into risky sectors after a long retreat.

In the latest instance of a "meme stock" drawing a frenzy of momentum traders, shares of software maker Avaya Holdings spiked.

In this instance, the meme traders are squaring off against institutional investors such as Apollo Management, who stand to gain if Avaya files for bankruptcy.

Corporate information-technology spending may not be as exclusively cloud focused as previously assumed, according to one brokerage.

A mixture of "on premise" and cloud-based software could lead to growth of "hybrid IT," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Grocery delivery giant Instacart doesn't plan to raise much capital in its initial public offering and instead plans to have most of the listing come from the sale of employees' shares.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP. 6.91% 2.01 Delayed Quote.-90.51%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.48% 88.72 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pJudge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.004% to 101.49. -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.09% to $1.0025 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.11% to $1.1435 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.19% to 143.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pU.S. judge denies government bid to stop UnitedHealth Group's plan to buy Change
RE
05:35pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle mixed, tight supplies underpin futures
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 1.90% to $0.058 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 0.96% to $1357.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.02% to $19519.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome
4Virios Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 2b Study of I..
5Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..

HOT NEWS