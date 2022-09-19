Tech Up on Risk Appetite Rebound -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into risky sectors after a long retreat.

In the latest instance of a "meme stock" drawing a frenzy of momentum traders, shares of software maker Avaya Holdings spiked.

In this instance, the meme traders are squaring off against institutional investors such as Apollo Management, who stand to gain if Avaya files for bankruptcy.

Corporate information-technology spending may not be as exclusively cloud focused as previously assumed, according to one brokerage.

A mixture of "on premise" and cloud-based software could lead to growth of "hybrid IT," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Grocery delivery giant Instacart doesn't plan to raise much capital in its initial public offering and instead plans to have most of the listing come from the sale of employees' shares.

