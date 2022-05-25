Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Tech Up on Risk Appetite, but Nvidia Falls After Hours -- Tech Roundup

05/25/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose, as traders rotated back into higher risk areas of the market.

Nvidia shares fell after hours in the wake of a warning that supply-chain issues sparked by Chinese lockdowns would weigh on its growth outlook. Semiconductor-equipment maker Applied Materials is working closely with key suppliers to find the inventory needed to work down a backlog of customer orders triggered in part by Chinese lockdowns, said Chief Financial Officer Brice Hill.

Cryptocurrency-focused venture-capital firm Volt Capital raised a $50 million fund for early-stage crypto investments. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1744ET

