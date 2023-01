Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out sectors more sensitive to inflation trends.

TikTok's chief executive met European Union officials to discuss the Chinese-owned company's plan to comply with new EU rules and concerns over the social media company's disclosure that it surveilled two journalists.

