Tech Up on Session, But Down Sharply for the Week -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose sharply as traders rotated back into the sector after a rout.

The Nasdaq Composite finished with the biggest weekly loss since January. Rising Treasury yields weigh on the high-risk sector because of common portfolio-allocation models.

Yields roseafter the Federal Reserve's policy statement midweek. On Friday, traders bet yields could soon retreat after a mixed jobs report.

DraftKings shares plunged amid concerns about user growth for the online betting concern.

