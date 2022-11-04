Advanced search
Tech Up on Session, But Down Sharply for the Week -- Tech Roundup

11/04/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose sharply as traders rotated back into the sector after a rout.

The Nasdaq Composite finished with the biggest weekly loss since January. Rising Treasury yields weigh on the high-risk sector because of common portfolio-allocation models.

Yields roseafter the Federal Reserve's policy statement midweek. On Friday, traders bet yields could soon retreat after a mixed jobs report.

DraftKings shares plunged amid concerns about user growth for the online betting concern.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DRAFTKINGS INC. -27.82% 11.31 Delayed Quote.-42.96%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.28% 10475.25 Real-time Quote.-33.89%
