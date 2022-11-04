Tech Up on Session, But Down Sharply for the Week -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose sharply as traders rotated back into the sector after a rout.
The Nasdaq Composite finished with the biggest weekly loss since January. Rising Treasury yields weigh on the high-risk sector because of common portfolio-allocation models.
Yields roseafter the Federal Reserve's policy statement midweek. On Friday, traders bet yields could soon retreat after a mixed jobs report.
DraftKings shares plunged amid concerns about user growth for the online betting concern.
