Tech and Telecoms investment bank, Axxeltrova, advised Full Fibre Limited to secure strategic investment to deliver Gigabit Fibre Broadband to more than 500,000 premises in the UK

03/15/2021
Wholesale fibre network provider Full Fibre Limited announced a financing deal with specialist infrastructure investment fund Basalt Infrastructure Partners III, which will see the company deploy its wholesale fibre-only infrastructure to at least 500,000 additional premises by 2025. The business will continue its focus on ‘forgotten’ market towns and areas, initially in the West Midlands, Central and South West, which might otherwise be left behind by the national FTTP rollout. This investment will augment and scale Full Fibre’s existing build capacity and is set to expand its lightning-fast, gigabit fibre optic network to the first 100,000 premises in 2021 and at least 500,000 by 2025.

Unusually for an Alternative Network Provider, Full Fibre is a wholesale only network operator. Full Fibre concentrates on working with a growing number of retail broadband ISP providers to deliver transformative gigabit connectivity across previously underserved market towns, whereas most other providers look to sell their services directly to consumers, which can restrict consumer choice and competition.

Full Fibre CEO Oliver Helm said:

“We engaged Axxeltrova as our exclusive corporate finance advisors. We chose Axxeltrova because of the depth of their sector knowledge and track record. They helped us with the development of the investor material, including financial modelling, marketing the opportunity to potential investors and supported us through the negotiations. They have been excellent to work with throughout the transaction and highlights Axxeltrova’s expertise as a technology and telecom sell-side advisor.

Faisal Ahmed, Partner at Axxeltrova Limited, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to have supported Full Fibre in securing their first institutional investment, which will enable the management team to embark on an exciting growth journey over the coming years. It has been a pleasure to work with Oliver Helm and the team on this transaction, and I’m very confident in Full Fibre’s strategy and ability to build fibre networks across the UK, and I look forward to continuing to support them on that journey.

About Axxeltrova Limited:

Axxeltrova is an FCA regulated tech-focused specialist investment bank. We understand technology and work across the tech value chain from Digital Infrastructure, Smart Cities, deep tech to SaaS, marketplaces and much more. The firm assists its clients in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, recapitalization and leveraged buyouts. In addition, Axxeltrova provides a wide array of services such as financial advisory services, strategy consulting, due diligence and valuation.

For more information, visit https://axxeltrova.com.


© Business Wire 2021
