Tech, banks drag Australia shares lower as states enter lockdown

June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday,
weighed down by banking and technology stocks, as investors
fretted tighter lockdown curbs after the country over the
weekend reported one of the highest numbers for locally acquired
coronavirus cases this year.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% at 7,286 points,
as of 0026 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Friday.
Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Sunday as the Bondi
neighbourhood cluster of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta
variant rose to 110 in Australia's largest city, while an
outbreak in the northern city of Darwin prompted a hard two-day
stay-at-home order.
Movement restrictions sent travel and tourism stocks sharply
lower. Flag carrier Qantas and travel agent Flight
Centre Travel Group were both down around 4%.
Technology stocks were the top drag with a decline
of 2%. Afterpay Ltd led with a 4.1% slump, followed by
Nuix Ltd losing 2.4% to touch a record low.
Financial stocks dropped 0.6%, with the so-called
"Big Four" banks shedding between 0.6% and 2.5%.
Shares of Westpac touched their lowest since May 21 after
the Australian lender said it would sell its auto finance
business to U.S. private-equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management, as it seeks to focus on its core banking operations.
Despite a slight rise in bullion prices, the gold sub-index
fell 1.1%, with Gold Road Resources Ltd leading
losses after the company lowered its production forecast for the
June quarter.
On the upside, energy stocks rose 0.6%, tracking an
uptick in oil prices. Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum
and Santos gained 0.4% and 1.1%, respectively.
Stronger iron ore prices sent the mining sub-index
0.2% higher. BHP Group added 0.8% while Fortescue
Metals Group jumped 0.5%.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell
0.12% to 12,610.5. Fonterra, however, gained nearly 2%
after the dairy producer said it will sell its stakes in two
joint-venture farms in China's Shandong province.
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)