Tech development must be human-centric: takeaways from the main discussion at Sber's AI Journey

11/13/2021 | 07:05am EST
MOSCOW, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Excellency Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia, witnessed the launch of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Colombia in the field of government modernization, which aims to enhance government performance and achieve sustainable development in the government work ecosystem.

Coming within the framework of the "Government Experience Exchange Programme," launched by the UAE government under the supervision of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the partnership includes 9 work streams, namely: government performance, government excellence, government services, government capacity building, civil service, competitiveness and statistics, energy, coding, and youth.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Maria Paula Correa Fernandez, Chief of Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic of Colombia, signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic partnership in the field of government modernization. The MoU crowns a series of meetings, joint discussions, and mutual visits between the governments of the UAE and Colombia.

Promoting Partnerships

The UAE government previously signed a number of strategic partnerships, agreements and MoUs on government modernization with several countries regionally and worldwide, aiming to share its successful government experiences and distinguished government model. Partner countries include: the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Sudan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Senegal, the Republic of Costa Rica and the Hellenic republic.

The "Government Experience Exchange Programme", launched by the UAE government under the supervision of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, aims to promote global partnerships and share knowledge, experiences and successful government work systems, in addition to presenting the exceptional experiences developed in the UAE in the field of government management to the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-development-must-be-human-centric-takeaways-from-the-main-discussion-at-sbers-ai-journey-301423496.html

SOURCE Sber


© PRNewswire 2021
