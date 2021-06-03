Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech drags down S&P 500, Nasdaq

06/03/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tech stocks dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower Thursday as strong economic data heightened fears about inflation.

Sparking those concerns: Jobless claims and private payrolls data were better than economists expected, and a gauge of service sector activity rose to a record high.

Investors were also concerned the Fed would ease support after the central bank this week said it will begin to unwind its corporate bond holdings. That offset relief over reports that President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike.

Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez, who sees inflation as temporary, is optimistic about the outlook for the markets.

"You have consumption still going strong. You have consumers where their household balance sheets for many consumers are actually better now than they were before the pandemic, so they're sitting on a large chunk of savings right now. They've got momentum going. People are going back to work, so they're going to start getting paychecks again."

The Dow ended nearly flat. The S&P 500 shed a third of a percent, and the Nasdaq lost 1%.

General Motors shares were among the second biggest mover on the S&P 500, rising 6%. The auto maker said that its first-half profits would be "significantly better" than previously forecast.

Meanwhile, theater chain AMC's stock got whipsawed. After nearly doubling Wednesday, shares tanked nearly 40% Thursday morning before rebounding to end with a 20% loss. The company said it completed a share offering it announced earlier in the day.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUnited Airlines to bring back supersonic flying with Boom deal
RE
05:54pLYFT  : Biden intends to nominate Uber critic to oversee gig worker rights
RE
05:50pRecord-high number of U.S. small businesses can't fill job openings - NFIB
RE
05:46pJBS USA and Pilgrim's Announce Resolution of Cyberattack
GL
05:43pTech drags down S&P 500, Nasdaq
RE
05:42pU.S. Post Service chief faces FBI probe over campaign fundraising
RE
05:40pUK's Sunak 'hugely optimistic' about G7 agreement
RE
05:40pASTRAZENECA  : Lynparza reduces relapse, death in breast cancer patients
RE
05:30pUk's sunak says he is "hugely optimistic" about concrete outcomes from g7 finance ministers' meeting
RE
05:27pTSX falls 0.15% to 19,941.39
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks end lower amid strong U.S. data and concerns about inflation
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Bitcoin is a "farce"- Amundi CIO
4World stocks end lower amid strong U.S. data and concerns about inflation
5European stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark

HOT NEWS