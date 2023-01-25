Tech firms, Wall Street lead job cuts in corporate America

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Big Tech firms and Wall Street titans
are leading a string of layoffs across corporate America as
companies look to rein in costs to ride out the economic
downturn.
Rapid interest rate hikes, weak consumer demand and an
economic slowdown in China have forced firms such as Amazon,
Walt Disney, Facebook-owner Meta and American banks to trim
their workforce.
As a pandemic-led demand boom rapidly fades, tech companies
shed more than 150,000 workers in 2022, according to tracking
site Layoffs.fyi, and more layoffs are expected as growth in the
world's biggest economies start to slow.
Here are some of the job cuts by major American companies
announced in recent weeks.
TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA AND TELECOM SECTOR
IBM Corp:
The software and consulting firm said it will lay off 3,900
employees.
Spotify Technology SA:
Music streaming service Spotify is cutting 6% of its
workforce, or roughly 600 roles.
Alphabet Inc:
Alphabet Inc is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive
said in a staff memo.
Microsoft Corp:
The U.S. tech giant said it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end
of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
The company laid off under 1,000 employees across several
divisions in October, Axios reported, citing a source.
Amazon.com Inc:
The e-commerce giant said company-wide layoffs would impact
over 18,000 employees.
Meta Platforms Inc:
The Facebook-parent said it would cut 13% of its workforce,
or more than 11,000 employees, as it grapples with a weak
advertising market and mounting costs.
Intel Corp:
CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters "people actions" would be
part of a cost-reduction plan. The chipmaker said it would
reduce costs by $3 billion in 2023.
Twitter Inc:
The social media company has aggressively cut its workforce
across teams ranging from communications and content curation to
product and engineering following Elon Musk's $44 billion
takeover.
Lyft Inc:
The ride-hailing firm said it would lay off 13% of its
workforce, or about 683 employees, after it already cut 60 jobs
earlier this year and froze hiring in September.
Salesforce Inc:
The software company said it would lay off about 10% of its
employees and close some offices as a part of its restructuring
plan, citing a challenging economy.
Cisco Systems Inc:
The networking and collaboration solutions company said it
will undertake restructuring which could impact roughly 5% of
its workforce. The effort will begin in the second quarter of
the fiscal year 2023 and cost the company $600 million.
HP Inc:
The computing devices maker said it expected to cut up to
6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025.
FINANCIAL SECTOR
Goldman Sachs Group Inc:
Goldman Sachs began laying off staff on Jan. 11 in a
sweeping cost-cutting drive, with around a third of those
affected coming from the investment banking and global markets
division, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The job cuts are expected to be just over 3,000, one of the
sources said on Jan. 9, in what would be the biggest workforce
reduction for the bank since the financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley:
The Wall Street powerhouse is expected to start a fresh
round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks, Reuters reported
on Nov. 3, as dealmaking business takes a hit.
Citigroup Inc:
The bank eliminated dozens of jobs across its investment
banking division, as a dealmaking slump continues to weigh on
Wall Street's biggest banks, Bloomberg News reported.
BlackRock Inc:
The asset manager is cutting up to 500 jobs, Insider
reported, citing a memo.
Genesis:
The cryptocurrency firm has cut 30% of its workforce in a
second round of layoffs in less than six months, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Coinbase Global:
The cryptocurrency exchange said it would slash nearly 950
jobs, the third round of workforce reduction in less than a year
after cryptocurrencies, already squeezed by rising interest
rates, came under renewed pressure following the collapse of
major exchange FTX.
Stripe Inc:
The digital payments firm is cutting its headcount by about
14% and will have about 7,000 employees after the layoffs,
according to an email to employees from the company's founders.
CONSUMER AND RETAIL SECTOR
Beyond Meat Inc:
The vegan meat maker said it plans to cut 200 jobs this
year, with the layoffs expected to save about $39 million.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc:
The online meal-kit company said it will cut about 10% of
its corporate workforce, as it looks to reduce costs and
streamline operations. The company had about 1,657 full-time
employees, as of Sept. 30.
DoorDash Inc:
The food delivery firm, which enjoyed a growth surge during
the pandemic, said it was reducing its corporate headcount by
about 1,250 employees.
Bed Bath & Beyond:
The retailer will lay off more employees this year in an
attempt to reduce costs. Last year, company executives had said
the home goods retailer was cutting about 20% of its corporate
and supply chain workforce.
ENERGY AND RESOURCES SECTOR
Phillips 66:
The refiner reduced employee headcount by over 1,100 as it
seeks to meet its 2022 cost savings target of $500 million. The
reductions were communicated to employees in late October.
HEALTH AND PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR
Johnson & Johnson:
The pharmaceutical giant has said it might cut some jobs
amid inflationary pressure and a strong dollar, with CFO Joseph
Wolk saying the healthcare conglomerate is looking at "right
sizing" itself.
MANUFACTURING SECTOR
3M Co:
The industrial conglomerate said it would cut 2,500
manufacturing jobs after reporting a lower profit.
