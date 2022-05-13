Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

05/13/2022 | 09:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo from files of Facebook Google and Twitter logos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views.

The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state's request for a stay of a district judge's injunction blocking the law.

The law forbids social media companies with more than 50 million active users per month from banning members based on their political views and requires them to publicly disclose how they moderate content.

It was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, in September.

Internet lobbying groups NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed a lawsuit against the measure, and U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, issued a preliminary injunction in December.

Pitman had found that the law would harm social media companies' free speech rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The tech groups, in their emergency request, asked the Supreme Court to "allow the District Court's careful reasoning to remain in effect while an orderly appellate process plays out."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aAustralia's Morrison vows more empathy if re-elected PM
RE
12:18aNorth Korea's Kim says COVID 'great turmoil', 21 new deaths reported
RE
12:11aShanghai hunkers down for final COVID battle, Beijing outbreak stubborn
RE
05/13Australia says Chinese spy ship did not breach law of the sea
RE
05/13Australia says Chinese spy ship did not breach law of the sea
RE
05/13Overnight strike destroys aid center in Kharkiv region
RE
05/13India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect
RE
05/13Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
RE
05/13Do spam bots really comprise under 5% of Twitter users? Elon Musk wants to know
RE
05/13U.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN as summit commits to raise level of ties
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
3U.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN as summit commits to raise level of tie..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..

HOT NEWS