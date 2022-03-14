Log in
Tech, growth stocks drag Wall Street lower

03/14/2022 | 10:27pm GMT
STORY: Tech stocks dragged down Wall Street on Monday.

Investors showed little reason for optimism as they looked ahead to what will likely be a hike in U.S. interest rates and saw little progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The Dow finished at 0.00%, erasing gains from earlier in the session. The S&P 500 ended -0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.04%.

Adam Coons, a portfolio manager at Winthrop Capital Management, said the rate-sensitive tech sector is under pressure from a rising 10-year Treasury yield.

"Tech is the biggest driver of today's downside for the S&P 500. You see stocks like Alphabet, Facebook, Apple, Netflix all down over two percent. So you're just kind of seeing a broad based selloff in technology, and that's largely attributed to the fact that interest rates, the 10-year Treasury now has gone over 2.10 percent."

Major U.S. bank stocks climbed with Treasury yields on the prospect the Fed beginning to raise interest rates for the first time in three years this week in an effort to combat rising inflation.

Adding to investor worries were more potential supply chain issues, as tighter health restrictions in China forced Apple supplier Foxconn to suspend operations. Shares of Apple ended -2.66%.

The stricter health measures hit Chinese stocks on Monday, with Alibaba Group Holdings, Baidu and JD.com all closing down more than 8%.


