Latest News
Tech, healthcare weakness drives European shares lower

10/06/2020 | 04:48am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks eased from a two-week high on Tuesday as a slide in technology and healthcare stocks along with mixed corporate updates tempered optimism about a U.S. stimulus package that bolstered Wall Street indexes overnight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.4%, with the German DAX and France's CAC 40 down about 0.3%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%.

Global markets saw a relief rally as U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital following treatment for COVID-19 and the prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten.

"While it is more than possible that Trump's case of COVID-19 will return to the top of the table at some point, presently his discharge has left the markets looking a bit aimless," Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex wrote.

Technology <.SX8P> and healthcare stocks, among the top performers in Europe this year, led the declines.

Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq futures came under pressure after a draft seen by Reuters showed that a U.S. House's antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a "thinly veiled call to break up" the companies.

Meanwhile in Europe, a newspaper reported that Scotland is looking to impose a two-week mini lockdown from Friday, while Spain became the first Western European nation to surpass a tally of 800,000 COVID-19 cases.

Puma slid 2.4% after French luxury group Kering said it had completed the sale of a 5.9% stake in the German sportswear group.

Swiss technology accessories make Logitech fell 6% after Bloomberg reported that Apple had stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from rivals.

French waste and water firm Suez jumped 4.4% after rival Veolia succeeded in buying 29.9% of the company owned by power group Engie.

Shares of Veolia and Engie rose nearly 1% each.

Sweden's Telia gained 5.4% after it agreed to sell its international carrier business, Telia Carrier, to Polhem Infra for 9,450 million SEK ($1.06 billion).

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Sruthi Shankar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.08% 116.5 Delayed Quote.58.69%
CAC 40 -0.11% 4865.75 Real-time Quote.-19.29%
DAX -0.23% 12794.92 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.47% 9.74 Real-time Quote.-2.30%
ENGIE 1.04% 11.625 Real-time Quote.-20.07%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.37% 3206.39 Delayed Quote.-14.80%
KERING SA -0.67% 579.4 Real-time Quote.-0.32%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. -5.87% 69.04 Delayed Quote.59.94%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.32% 11332.485122 Delayed Quote.23.43%
PUMA SE -1.77% 76.6 Delayed Quote.14.26%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.34% 364.32 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.32% 801.13 Delayed Quote.-11.14%
SUEZ SA 3.80% 15.995 Real-time Quote.14.20%
TELIA COMPANY AB 4.57% 38.69 Delayed Quote.-8.07%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.33% 18.5 Real-time Quote.-22.18%
