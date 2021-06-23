Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets

06/23/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at stock market monitors in Taiwan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Stocks found a footing and swinging bond markets calmed down on Wednesday, with testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell providing investors with reassurance that the central bank has an eye on inflation but is not hastening to hike rates.

The rates-sensitive Nasdaq index closed at a record high on Tuesday, while tech stocks were bid in Asia - notably in Taiwan where chipmakers helped the benchmark index rise 1%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%.

The Fed had knocked stocks and boosted the dollar last week with a surprise projection for rate hikes as soon as 2023.

However overnight Powell reiterated the Fed's goal of a broad labour market recovery and said fear of inflation alone would not be enough to prompt rate rises.

"We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances," Powell said in a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel.

AMP Capital's chief economist Shane Oliver put it this way in a note to clients on Wednesday: "This is all a long way off as even the first hike is a while away."

Powell's comments helped the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries lower and put the brakes on a rising U.S. dollar. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.4666% on Tuesday and stayed there early in the Asia session.

The U.S. dollar lost a little ground overnight, but it remains near multi-month highs after the Fed's change in tone cleared out a heap of short positions.

The greenback was firm against most majors on Wednesday and last traded 0.1% higher at $1.1928 per euro and was close to its highest for the year at 110.78 yen.

"Dollar bears, surfing a wave of easy Fed policy, are running out of time," Societe Generale analysts said in a note.

"If the U.S. can escape the clutches of the zero-rate bound, it will earn itself a significantly stronger dollar."

SEPTEMBER SHOWDOWN

Several other Fed speakers are due to appear later on Wednesday and their comments may add to a growing sense among traders that September's Fed meeting may bring the announcement of the beginning of the end of stimulus later in the year.

"Short of something going very wrong, taper around the turn of the year seems like a high probability event at this point," said RBC Capital Markets' chief U.S. economist Tom Porcelli.

Also on the horizon are speeches from Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Luci Ellis - the first from a central banker since stellar jobs data this month - and from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index figures, which showed a slowing in Japan in June, are also due in Europe and the United States and will be watched as markets try to get a sense of the breadth of the economic strength behind rising prices.

"It's not a surprise we do see elements of inflation creeping in when the economy is doing well - its not all negative 1970s-style stagflation," said Hugh Dive, chief investment officer at Atlas Funds Management in Sydney.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies were licking their wounds after heavy selling drove bitcoin to its lowest since early January - although it has since recovered back above $30,000.

In commodity markets, reopening confidence helped oil prices hover near multiyear peaks even as producers discuss output increases. [O/R]

Brent crude futures were last up 0.5% to $75.22 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 0.4% to $73.16 a barrel.

Gold, which pays no income and has been hammered by rises in the U.S. dollar and in Treasury yields, steadied at $1,780 an ounce.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Tom Westbrook


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.66% 75.24 Delayed Quote.42.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.79% 14253.268071 Delayed Quote.9.72%
NIKKEI 225 3.12% 28884.13 Real-time Quote.2.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aAustralia's cenbank calls full employment a key national priority
RE
12:22aBritish minister urges same rules for streaming services, broadcasters - Times
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:04aKuroda says he explained to PM Suga BOJ's extension of pandemic-aid scheme
RE
12:01aTech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
RE
06/23Bank of Japan policymakers saw prospects of quicker recovery in April
RE
06/22EXCLUSIVE : Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says
RE
06/22China investigates bulk commodity prices and supplies
RE
06/22RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on June 22, 2021
PU
06/22Apple daily reporter also arrested in latest swoop says next media executive source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says
3Tech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
4Oil resumes climb on large U.S. oil stocks drawdown
5India e-commerce rules cast cloud over Amazon, Walmart and local rivals

HOT NEWS