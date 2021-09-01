Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech powers Nasdaq to record high

09/01/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Nasdaq started a new month Wednesday at record highs while the rest of the market faltered.

Investors picked apart mixed messages on the economy - the monthly private hiring survey from ADP, came in much weaker than expected for August. On the other hand, manufacturing activity was surprisingly stronger last month, according to the Institute for Supply Management...with one main caveat - the employment component was weak. Both reports renewed focus on the Fed ahead of Friday's key government monthly jobs data.

The Dow dipped 48 points. The S&P 500 was up a point. The Nasdaq gained 50.

Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade, says investors are rewarding tech companies for continuing to innovate.

"When you start seeing companies like Amazon coming out and announcing a partnership with a firm - that gets investors excited and they're comfortable now coming in and buying up those shares. You see Apple coming out and talking about getting into the satellite phone game and doing some other improvements to their Apple wallet. These companies are continuing to innovate, continuing to find new ways to grow revenue and ultimately profitability for their investors. That's what really makes people feel comfortable coming in and buying some of these names, even though we are up here at some of these all time highs."

Amazon is going on a hiring spree. CEO Andy Jassy told Reuters he's planning to hire 55,000 new tech and corporate workers in the coming months. Shares of Amazon finished higher.

It is not alone. Retail rival Walmart is planning to add 20,000 supply chain workers ahead of the holiday season. But shares of the discount retail giant finished the day with a loss.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pWhite House says it is 'glad' OPEC+ will gradually increase oil production
RE
05:49pJudge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers
RE
05:45pTech powers Nasdaq to record high
RE
05:38pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.1842 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.10% to $1.3770 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.03% to 110.04 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pConsumer Cos Flat After Mixed Data - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:28pU.S. identifies 12th Tesla Autopilot car crash involving emergency vehicle
RE
05:28pIngersoll to keep away from SPX Flow's plan to explore alternatives
RE
05:25pU.S. SEC opens probe into EV company Workhorse Group -letter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks..
3European stocks make strong start to September, record high in sight
4Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
5Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging's inequality problem

HOT NEWS