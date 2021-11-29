Tech rally lifts Wall Street from Omicron-driven slump

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Travel, energy stocks bounce from recent lows
* Nasdaq leads gains, tech demand seen strong
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37%, S&P 1.27%, Nasdaq 1.06%
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gains in heavyweight technology stocks
drove Wall Street indexes higher on Monday as investors rushed
to take advantage of steep virus-driven losses, with Twitter up
on reports that chief Jack Dorsey is expected to step down.
The S&P technology and the communication services
subindexes jumped more than 1% each, indicating that
investors were likely favoring pandemic-resistant technology
stocks amid growing fears of the newly discovered Omicron
variant.
The S&P 500 energy index jumped 3% in early trade
and was the best performer among its peers, as oil prices
rebounded from Friday's sell-off. A recovery in Treasury yields
also pushed the banks index 0.8% higher.
Twitter Inc surged as much as 11% after reports
said Dorsey intended to step down. Dorsey had faced some
pressure in 2020 to step down over allegations that he was
paying too little attention to Twitter while also running
payments processing company Square Inc.
Wall Street indexes had slumped between 2.0% and 3.5% on
Friday after news of the coronavirus variant triggered a global
sell-off, as countries introduced new travel curbs on fears the
Omicron variant could resist vaccinations and upend a nascent
economic reopening.
U.S. President Joe Biden is due to update the public on the
variant and the country's response later in the day, the White
House said.
Travel stocks, among the worst hit during Friday's sell-off,
marked strong gains. Shares of major airline operators rose
between 0.7% and 2.6% after plummeting 3% to 9% on Friday.
"If Omicron did become a major issue, it would have to be
bigger than the Delta waves which we just went through. There's
no question that the (Fed) taper would either be paused or
delayed," said Thomas Hayes, managing member, Great Hill Capital
LLC, New York.
"You may get a little whiplash back and forth with headlines
in coming weeks, but on balance, people need to have exposure
into year end."
At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 129.10 points, or 0.37%, at 35,028.44 and the S&P 500
was up 39.39 points, or 0.86%, at 4,634.01. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 167.76 points, or 1.08%, at 15,659.41.
Gains in the Dow Jones were stifled by Merck & Co Inc
, which dropped 4.7%, adding to a 3.8% fall on Friday
after updated data from study of its experimental COVID-19 pill
showed lower efficacy in reducing risk of hospitalization and
deaths than previously reported.
Among other stocks, casino operators Wynn Resorts
and MGM Resorts International slipped 1.9% and 0.4%,
respectively, tracking losses in their Macau units, which were
rattled by arrests over alleged links to cross-border gambling
and money laundering.
Advanced Micro Devices rose 2% following a report
electric-car maker Tesla Inc has started using a new
AMD chip in Model Y vehicles in China.
Tesla's shares gained 3.5% after a report that chief Elon
Musk urged employees to reduce cost of vehicle deliveries.
Apple Inc gained 1.7% after HSBC raised its price
target on the iPhone maker's stock.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.46-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and no new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 59 new lows.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)