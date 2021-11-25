Tech reboots shares, dollar takes Thanksgiving breather

* Tech shares led stocks higher, lockdowns hit travel,
leisure
* Bond market yields dip after recent rise
* Volatile emerging markets enjoy some respite
* Oil see-saws after hectic few days
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A tech shares bounce carried
European equities higher on Thursday, following similar gains
on Wall Street and Asia and helped also by a small pullback in
the dollar from a 17-month high.
With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, focus was trained
on Europe where a surge in COVID-19 cases is raising the
prospect of lockdowns going into the Christmas shopping season.
Those concerns had knocked the pan-European STOXX 600 index
to a three-week low on Wednesday, but it was up almost
half a percent early on as a 1% tech sector gain offset
the eighth straight fall in travel and leisure stocks.
"We continue to treat every sell-off as the buy-the-dip
opportunity," said Marija Veitmane, global markets strategist at
State Street Global Markets, adding that firms' earnings were
still robust and that borrowing costs were still very low.
In the government bond markets, which drive those borrowing
costs, there was a small dip in German yields after Social
Democrat and former finance minister Olaf Scholz struck a
three-way coalition deal on Wednesday that sees him replace
Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy.
It was the first fall in yields in three days. They have
risen sharply again this week as traders have ramped up bets
that rising inflation will see the European Central Bank join
the U.S. Federal Reserve in hiking interest rates next year.
"The inflation debate, whether is it temporary or not, is
still there," said Dirk Schmacher, Head of European Macro
Research at Natixis.
He also flagged the renewed lockdown in Austria and the fast
rising COVID-19 case numbers in parts of Germany and elsewhere
in Europe.
THANKSGIVING CALM
Emerging markets saw some relative calm after a turbulent
few days that has seen Turkey's lira battered again, Russia and
Ukraine tensions rise, and Mexico's president stoke worries
about central bank independence by installing a virtual unknown
at the helm.
The lira shrugged off early losses to rise 0.5%,
extending Wednesday's gains which came after a brutal 11-day,
24% losing streak after President Tayyip Erdogan had backed more
interest rates cuts.
Russia's rouble moved away from recent four-month
lows as Moscow said it hadn't turned its back on Eastern Ukraine
peace talks, while South Africa's rand recovered from a
one-year trough.
In Asia overnight, the tech recovery that had been kicked
off by the Nasdaq helped Japan's Nikkei
finish 0.7% higher and meant Hong Kong's tech index
was able to snap six sessions of losses.
Other share moves were more muted however. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
finished flat after little movement all day.
In broad terms, "when it comes to regional equities
allocation, we're watching the U.S. dollar which is making new
highs and that is a headwind for emerging market equities," said
Fook-Hien Yap, senior investment strategist at Standard
Chartered Bank wealth management.
The dollar is trading near its highest in almost five years
versus the Japanese currency at 115.3 yen, and
consolidating a near 18-month high against the euro which
was a fraction higher at $1.1222.
Several U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have said in
recent days that they would be open to speeding up the tapering
of the central bank's bond-buying programme if the high rate of
inflation held, and move more quickly to raise interest rates,
minutes of the Fed's Nov. 2-3 policy meeting showed.
"The market is now pricing in more than two hikes next year,
but we think that is overly aggressive. We are only looking for
about one hike next year," said Yap.
These expectations have pushed U.S. treasury yields higher,
albeit inconsistently, with benchmark 10-year notes closing for
the Thanksgiving break at 1.6427% having risen as high as
1.6930% on Wednesday.
U.S. Treasuries and U.S. stock markets will resume on Friday
albeit for shortened session meaning trading is almost certain
to be thin.
In other central bank news, the Bank of Korea raised its
policy interest rate by 25 basis points on
Thursday, as widely expected, as concern about rising household
debt and inflation offset uncertainty around a resurgence in
COVID-19 cases.
Oil prices see-sawed meanwhile after a turbulent few days in
which the United States said it would release millions of
barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with
China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to try to cool oil
prices after calls to OPEC+ to pump more went unheeded.
Investors had already largely priced the move though, after
more than a week of signals from the major players, meaning
Brent actually jumped on Wednesday. It was last trading at $82 a
barrel in London, which was up 6% from the week's lows but down
fractionally lower on the day.
Spot gold edged 0.17% higher to 1791 an ounce.
(Additional reporting Saikat Chaterjee and Sujata Rao in London
and Alun John in Hong Kong, Editing by Angus MacSwan, William
Maclean)