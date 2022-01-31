Tech rebound leads Indian shares higher, blue-chip earnings eyed

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday
after two weeks of heavy losses, as investors snapped up
beaten-down technology stocks, with a slew of blue-chip earnings
and the federal budget in focus.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.41% to
17,342.7 by 0458 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose
1.41% to 58,007.19. The indexes had dropped about 3% each last
week.
The Nifty IT index, which had fallen in eight of
the last nine sessions amid a tech sell-off on U.S. interest
rate hike worries, climbed as much as 3.2% on Monday.
"We are mostly mirroring the U.S. market's strong close on
Friday, but sustaining those gains will be tough considering
that we have the budget tomorrow. We think it would be prudent
to limit positions," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research
at Religare Broking.
Foreign investors have sold off heavily in the run-up to the
budget on Tuesday, where analysts expect additional fiscal
measures to boost demand amid a third wave of COVID-19
infections.
"As of now, indications are that we may see some more
consolidation post the budget, as foreign investor data is not
too encouraging," said Mishra.
The Nifty was set to finish January slightly lower while the
Sensex was headed for a 0.5% drop, as losses seen in the last
two weeks eclipsed sharp gains recorded in the beginning of the
month.
Jefferies said valuations of Indian equities were still not
in "the comfort zone" despite the recent correction driven by
worries over the Federal Reserve tightening.
In early trading on Monday, India's most valuable firm
Reliance Industries, which had lost 5.7% since
reporting results earlier this month, rose as much as 2.6%.
Meanwhile, private-sector lender IndusInd Bank
fell as much as 3.2% after reporting quarterly results.
AGS Transact Technologies dropped as much as 5.1%
in its market debut.
Nifty components Tata Motors, Indian Oil,
BPCL, Sun Pharma and UPL will
report their results later in the day.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)