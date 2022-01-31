Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech rebound leads Indian shares higher, blue-chip earnings eyed

01/31/2022 | 12:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday after two weeks of heavy losses, as investors snapped up beaten-down technology stocks, with a slew of blue-chip earnings and the federal budget in focus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.41% to 17,342.7 by 0458 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.41% to 58,007.19. The indexes had dropped about 3% each last week.

The Nifty IT index, which had fallen in eight of the last nine sessions amid a tech sell-off on U.S. interest rate hike worries, climbed as much as 3.2% on Monday.

"We are mostly mirroring the U.S. market's strong close on Friday, but sustaining those gains will be tough considering that we have the budget tomorrow. We think it would be prudent to limit positions," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

Foreign investors have sold off heavily in the run-up to the budget on Tuesday, where analysts expect additional fiscal measures to boost demand amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

"As of now, indications are that we may see some more consolidation post the budget, as foreign investor data is not too encouraging," said Mishra.

The Nifty was set to finish January slightly lower while the Sensex was headed for a 0.5% drop, as losses seen in the last two weeks eclipsed sharp gains recorded in the beginning of the month.

Jefferies said valuations of Indian equities were still not in "the comfort zone" despite the recent correction driven by worries over the Federal Reserve tightening.

In early trading on Monday, India's most valuable firm Reliance Industries, which had lost 5.7% since reporting results earlier this month, rose as much as 2.6%.

Meanwhile, private-sector lender IndusInd Bank fell as much as 3.2% after reporting quarterly results.

AGS Transact Technologies dropped as much as 5.1% in its market debut.

Nifty components Tata Motors, Indian Oil, BPCL, Sun Pharma and UPL will report their results later in the day. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.49% 395.5 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.62% 127.3 Delayed Quote.11.30%
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED 1.72% 903.55 End-of-day quote.1.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 91.09 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NIFTY 50 1.25% 17299.25 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
NIFTY 500 1.23% 14890.35 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
NIFTY IT 1.13% 34805.9 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.15% 2383.15 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
SENSEX 30 -0.13% 57200.23 Real-time Quote.-1.81%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 1.80% 841.4 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.64% 497.4 End-of-day quote.3.12%
UPL LIMITED 2.46% 790.55 End-of-day quote.5.82%
WTI 0.06% 87.77 Delayed Quote.15.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aRELAXED NO MORE : Asia LNG market frets on cold snap, Ukraine: Russell
RE
12:30aEuropean gas demand forecast to fall by 4.5% this year on increa…
RE
12:30aChinese gas demand growth forecast to slow to 8% in 2022 vs 12%…
RE
12:30aEuropean gas demand seen falling this year due to cheaper coal-IEA
RE
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rebound on U.S. -2-
DJ
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rebound on U.S. Gains, with Busy Week of Data Eyed
DJ
12:28aReligious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kongers charged under national security law
RE
12:26aN.Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, U.S. calls for talks
RE
12:26aDollar holds near 18-month high ahead of busy central bank week
RE
12:24aN.Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, U.S. calls for talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergr..
2Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91
3NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
4Deal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week - U.S. senators
5Portugal's PM Costa stuns with majority win in snap election

HOT NEWS