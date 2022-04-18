Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech stocks drag Indian shares lower; Infosys hits 8-month low

04/18/2022 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares touched three-week lows on Monday, hammered by losses in IT stocks after Infosys crashed 9% on missing March-quarter profit estimates, while inflation concerns globally also weighed on investors' sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.89% to 17,142.50, as of 0445 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 2.15% to 57,089.44. In a holiday truncated week, both indexes logged weekly losses of more than 1.5% each, last week.

On Monday, top software services provider Infosys slumped 9.1% to an eight-month low.

The firm's consolidated net profit for the March quarter was 56.86 billion rupees ($744.24 million), lower than analysts' expectation of 59.80 billion rupees.

That dragged the Nifty's IT sub-index down more than 4%, making it the biggest decliner among major sub-indexes.

Last week, rival Tata Consultancy Services also slightly missed estimates. Its shares slid 3.5% to a one-month low on Monday.

"It was a weak set of numbers from Infosys and TCS also was a disappointment; the companies are under a lot of cost pressure and this will affect mid-cap stocks and we will see a valuation reset," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities.

Mindtree was down 5% ahead of March quarter results.

Beyond IT stocks, India's top private-sector lender HDFC Bank extended losses to an eighth session, slipping 3.5% after it posted March quarter results over the weekend.

The bank's net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, contracted due to rise in share of corporate loans and slower growth in credit cards and auto loans, brokerage Jefferies said in a note.

Meanwhile, several markets in Asia and Europe were closed on Monday. U.S. equity futures, however, declined amid a rise in oil prices due to the deepening crisis in Ukraine. [O/R]

"Globally, inflation concerns continue to be on investors' minds; any new developments on the Russia-Ukraine situation would be a key deciding factor going forward," Jain added.

($1 = 76.4000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aJapan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. peers to scale 3-week high
RE
02:00aTech stocks drag Indian shares lower; Infosys hits 8-month low
RE
01:59aIndia's COVID infections hit month-high, one state reports spike in deaths
RE
01:56aIndonesia March exports, imports hit record highs amid commodity boom
RE
01:53aExplosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions
RE
01:53aExplosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions
RE
01:53aAuthorities report multiple explosions in ukraine's lviv, dnipro…
RE
01:49aSri Lankan stock market closed for second straight week
RE
01:47aMexican president's electricity overhaul defeated in Congress
RE
01:45aChina's csi real estate index down 4%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
2Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lo..
3Infosys shares slump 9% as Q4 profit misses street view
4Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces the Extension of the Capital Com..
5China's Jilin says hundreds of firms resume work, including Toyota, Vol..

HOT NEWS