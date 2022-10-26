Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Tech stocks drag UK shares down

10/26/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Disappointing results and guidance published overnight by US tech giants weighed on the London Stock Exchange's technology sector.

Google's parent company Alphabet missed market expectations due to lower ad spending, as companies cut back expenses during this economic downturn.

While Microsoft's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street forecast, it warned of a significant slowdown in its cloud computing business.

These results dragged UK tech stocks lower, taking the FTSE 100 down 0.2% this morning. Investors are also weighing results from UK stocks, including Barclays, WPP and Reckitt Benckiser.

WPP posted higher third-quarter revenue and updated its annual guidance. Barclays saw its third-quarter pretax profit and total income climbed above expectations, while Reckitt Benckiser's sales in Q3 also progressed, partly due to a favorable foreign-exchange rate.

 

Things to read today:

Intel’s self-driving unit Mobileye prices IPO above target range (Financial Times)

The U.K.'s Crisis Shows How Easy Policy Can Go Wrong (Barron's)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.91% 104.48 Delayed Quote.-27.87%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.36% 148.06 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.38% 250.66 Delayed Quote.-26.48%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -4.16% 5704 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
WPP PLC -3.43% 743.1614 Delayed Quote.-31.26%