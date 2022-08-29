Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open on rate worries

08/29/2022 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plan to keep raising interest rates in its fight against inflation even at the cost of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.40 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 32,188.00.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.08 points, or 0.57%, at 4,034.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.66 points, or 0.99%, to 12,021.05 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40aMexico's main stock index falls more than 1% after opening…
RE
09:38aOil prices extend gains, brent, wti both rise by $2/bbl…
RE
09:34aBrazil's net formal job growth in July below forecasts as expansion continues
RE
09:34aTSX opens lower on growing U.S. rate hike worries
RE
09:33aTech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open on rate worries
RE
09:30aLight Street Capital to vote against Zendesk $10.2 billion go-private deal
RE
09:29aGermany's cheap transit offer prevents 1.8 million tonnes of CO2 -group
RE
09:26aCanadian farmers to produce more wheat than expected, most canola in three years
RE
09:24aRadiation levels normal at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Ukrainian missile strike - Russian-backed officials
RE
09:24aLocal authorities say situation at zaporizhzhia nuclear power pl…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
2BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
5China's Sinopec starts first carbon capture, storage facility, plans an..

HOT NEWS