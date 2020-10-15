Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech stocks help Norway wealth fund to third-quarter gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 06:50am EDT
Nicolai Tangen, appointed as the new CEO of the Norges Bank Investment Management attends a news conference, in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.16 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, reported a third-quarter gain of 412 billion crowns ($44.31 billion) on Thursday, fueled partly by rises in U.S. technology stocks during the coronavirus crisis.

Tech was among the few industries to benefit from lockdown measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, with more people working and shopping from home.

"The financial markets were still influenced by uncertainty related to the coronavirus. Regardless, equity markets returned well, mostly due to strong performance in the technology sector in (the) U.S.," fund CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.

Founded in 1996, the Norwegian fund holds stakes in around 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.

Graphic: Market value of Norway's wealth fund https://graphics.reuters.com/NORWAY-SWF/qzjvqajwgvx/chart.png

The fund said in August it expected more turmoil on financial markets as the world continued to fight COVID-19, with the full impact on the real economy still unclear.

"That (still) holds true, maybe even more so now, with the recent second wave ... Nobody sees the full end to this," Deputy CEO Trond Grande told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are ourselves preparing for this (the pandemic) to last for some time ... well into next year."

Grande still saw a slight disconnect between the real economy and financial markets, which have been supported by fiscal stimulus and monetary policy.

"We do not have a clear view on what that means for certain sectors, whether we are going to travel as much as we did, or if we are going to change our habits," he said.

Graphic: Top 10 sovereign wealth funds https://graphics.reuters.com/NORWAY-SWF/yzdvxadnlpx/chart.png

Despite the turmoil, the fund made a positive return of 4.3% in the third quarter, led by equities, which accounted for 70.7% of its portfolio at the end of September, with a 5.7% return.

The overall return was three basis points lower than the return on the fund's benchmark index, it said.

The fund's overall value is equivalent to approximately $217,000 for every man, woman and child in Norway.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by Nora Buli and Catherine Evans)

By Gwladys Fouche


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aPure Protein, LLC to Exhibit and Preview New Website at the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) 46th Annual Meeting
SE
07:01aMorgan Stanley launches program to boost diversity in trading unit
RE
07:01aOPEC+ will ensure oil prices do not plunge again, says OPEC chief
RE
07:00aBackuptrans Updated to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 12
SE
07:00aJOSEP BORRELL : A credible enlargement policy is an investment in peace and security for the whole of Europe.
PU
07:00aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President to present SA Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to Parliament
PU
07:00aBiped robot maker Agility raises $20 million
RE
06:53aFitch says expects debt-strained Zambia to default
RE
06:50aTech stocks help Norway wealth fund to third-quarter gain
RE
06:47aSigns of progress as EU leaders meet to haggle over climate target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2Resurgent COVID-19 and Brexit stalemate drive stocks lower
3French billionaire Niel takes on Unibail with call to refocus on Europe
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla's back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on U.S. Model S below $70,000

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group