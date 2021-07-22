Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech stocks lift Wall Street

07/22/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wall Street rose modestly Thursday after two days of strong gains. Lackluster jobs data and mixed earnings sent investors back to growth and tech stocks.

Matson Money CEO Mark Matson says investors have sunk too much money into tech stocks.

"Many investors are highly focused, highly allocated to the S&P and tech stocks and we think avoiding diversification and loading up on two assets --- not very smart."

A pullback in cyclical stocks muted the Dow's and S&P 500's gains. The blue chip index closed nearly flat. The S&P 500 inched up a fifth of a percent, and the Nasdaq added a third of a percent.

Domino's Pizza shares shot up nearly 15% to a record high, topping the S&Ps's list of gainers. New items like cheeseburger and chicken taco pizza whipped up demand, helping the restaurant chain push quarterly profit and revenue past analysts' estimates. Domino's also authorized a new $1 billion share buyback plan.

The biggest decliner on the S&P: Texas Instruments, falling 5%. The chipmaker's quarterly revenue forecast disappointed Wall Street, leaving investors concerned about the company's ability to meet demand amid a global shortage.

After the bell, shares of Twitter jumped sharply higher. The social media platform's quarterly revenue grew faster than analysts had expected. The company said changes by Apple to keep iPhone user data private had dented ad revenue less than anticipated.

Also after hours: Intel shares fell even though the chip maker raised its annual revenue forecast.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.96% 146.8 Delayed Quote.9.58%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.48% 55.96 Delayed Quote.12.87%
MATSON, INC. -2.71% 64.36 Delayed Quote.16.11%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.36% 14684.596802 Delayed Quote.12.50%
S&P 500 0.20% 4367.48 Delayed Quote.15.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pU.S. Senate panel hears from Chubb, others on insuring pandemic risk
RE
05:36pTech stocks lift Wall Street
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.03% to 87.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1771 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.38% to $1.3768 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.12% to 110.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pExxon refinery workers delay decision on scheduling contract offer vote -union official
RE
05:31pUtilities Flat As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pUK's Morrisons investors to vote next month on Fortress offer
RE
05:30pYellen said in meeting with development bank chiefs they should support developing countries in implementing ambitious emissions reduction measures -treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
5UK to launch daily COVID tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'

HOT NEWS