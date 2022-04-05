Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech stocks stumble on fears of aggressive Fed

04/05/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Stocks sank on Tuesday, dragged down by tech shares after lifting the market the day prior, as heavyweights Apple, Amazon and Tesla saw steep declines.

Wall Street's main indexes gave back Monday's gains and then some, with the Dow losing eight tenths of a percent. The S&P falling by more than a percent, and the Nasdaq finishing more than two percent lower.

Comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who said she expects monetary policy to be in a "more neutral position" later this year, spooked investors about potential aggressive actions in the near term by the central bank.

Michael Vogelzang is chief investment officer at CAPTRUST.

"I think the market is beginning to come to terms with an even more aggressive Fed than they had anticipated. At the last Fed meeting, and when Jerome Powell spoke last, he talked about the potential for 50 basis points increases in the Fed funds rate. I think the market's now realizing that that's probably something that's going to happen as opposed to the potential for that to happen. And, I think, some of the current short term volatility is dealing with that and trying to get comfortable with that."

One of the few gainers in a sea of red was Twitter, adding to a prior-day surge after the social media company said it would appoint its new largest shareholder Elon Musk to its board.

But shares of another company founded by Jack Dorsey fell Tuesday. Payments firm Block, formerly known as Square, said an ex-employee accessed customer data from its Cash App without approval.

And shares of Carnival bucked the broader trend Tuesday, cruising roughly two and a half percent higher after reporting its highest booking week in its history.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUkraine leader tells U.N. Russia committed 'war crimes'
RE
05:50pFar-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off
RE
05:48pFar-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off
RE
05:46pTwitter says working on edit button for tweets
RE
05:46pMichigan governor kidnap plot jury ends 2nd day of deliberations
RE
05:45pMexican president casts lawmakers against key bill as 'traitors'
RE
05:44pFACTBOX-RESTRICTIONS VS. PROTECTIONS : How states are taking sides on abortion
RE
05:43pTech stocks stumble on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 91.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.63% to $1.0905 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Nucor Acquires Steel Racking Manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions

HOT NEWS