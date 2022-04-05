Tech stocks stumble on fears of aggressive Fed

Wall Street's main indexes gave back Monday's gains and then some, with the Dow losing eight tenths of a percent. The S&P falling by more than a percent, and the Nasdaq finishing more than two percent lower.

Comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who said she expects monetary policy to be in a "more neutral position" later this year, spooked investors about potential aggressive actions in the near term by the central bank.

Michael Vogelzang is chief investment officer at CAPTRUST.

"I think the market is beginning to come to terms with an even more aggressive Fed than they had anticipated. At the last Fed meeting, and when Jerome Powell spoke last, he talked about the potential for 50 basis points increases in the Fed funds rate. I think the market's now realizing that that's probably something that's going to happen as opposed to the potential for that to happen. And, I think, some of the current short term volatility is dealing with that and trying to get comfortable with that."

One of the few gainers in a sea of red was Twitter, adding to a prior-day surge after the social media company said it would appoint its new largest shareholder Elon Musk to its board.

But shares of another company founded by Jack Dorsey fell Tuesday. Payments firm Block, formerly known as Square, said an ex-employee accessed customer data from its Cash App without approval.

And shares of Carnival bucked the broader trend Tuesday, cruising roughly two and a half percent higher after reporting its highest booking week in its history.