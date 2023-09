STORY: The U.S. Justice Department has accused Google of paying billions of dollars annually to device makers like Apple, wireless companies like AT&T, and browser makers like Mozilla to keep its search engine's market share at around 90%.

Alphabet's stock fell more than 1% on Tuesday, the first day of the trial.

Gilbert thinks that while the company's stock price may be pressured in the short term, it most likely won't take a hit over the long term.

Also on Tuesday, Oracle's shares plunged more than 13% after missing revenue estimates a day earlier. Gilbert believes the dramatic drop is reflective of the market's current risk-off mode, in which "any kind of miss is going to have a hard landing."