Techdow USA Announces Launch of Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the United States

Techdow USA Inc. (“Techdow USA”), a vertically integrated generic injectables company, today announced the launch of its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the US market.

“Techdow USA is excited to bring this critical product to institutions and networks in need of an affordable and reliable source of heparin,” said Darren Alkins, Chief Executive Officer of Techdow USA. “As a vertically integrated company in this complex environment with difficult to source raw material, our US and global networks will help ensure reliable heparin supply, while offering competitive pricing. Techdow USA will be a long-term reliable resource to the marketplace.”

Techdow USA specializes in the sale of generic injectable pharmaceuticals and will look to expand their product portfolio and pipeline to better serve customer and patient needs.

Most common adverse reactions are hemorrhage, thrombocytopenia, HIT and HITTS, injection irritation, general hypersensitivity reactions, and elevations of aminotransferase levels.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Hepalink USA, Inc./Techdow USA, Inc. at 1-888-355-1375 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Learn more about us at TechdowUSA.com

