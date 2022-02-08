Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Techdow USA Announces Launch of Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the United States

02/08/2022 | 08:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Techdow USA Inc. (“Techdow USA”), a vertically integrated generic injectables company, today announced the launch of its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the US market.

“Techdow USA is excited to bring this critical product to institutions and networks in need of an affordable and reliable source of heparin,” said Darren Alkins, Chief Executive Officer of Techdow USA. “As a vertically integrated company in this complex environment with difficult to source raw material, our US and global networks will help ensure reliable heparin supply, while offering competitive pricing. Techdow USA will be a long-term reliable resource to the marketplace.”

Techdow USA specializes in the sale of generic injectable pharmaceuticals and will look to expand their product portfolio and pipeline to better serve customer and patient needs.

Most common adverse reactions are hemorrhage, thrombocytopenia, HIT and HITTS, injection irritation, general hypersensitivity reactions, and elevations of aminotransferase levels.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Hepalink USA, Inc./Techdow USA, Inc. at 1-888-355-1375 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Learn more about us at TechdowUSA.com


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aFINOPS : what, when, and why
PU
09:02aCORTEVA : Announces EVP Rajan Gajaria's Retirement Designates Indianapolis Global Headquarters - Form 8-K
PU
09:02aADULT SOCIAL CARE IN ENGLAND STATISTICS : background quality and methodology
PU
09:02aFINDING THE RHYTHM IN THE CUTTING ROOM &MDASH; NEW WORLDS : The Cradle of Civilization
PU
09:02aPFIZER : REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
09:02aNEW IN PREMIERE PRO : Remix for music and 3x faster Speech to Text
PU
09:02aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aSectra wins four 2022 best in klas awards in the us, canada, and asia/oceania
AQ
09:02aNew Tools From Trex Improve Deck Installation and Longevity
AQ
09:02aADOBE : The Year of the Tiger calls for courageous collaboration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
2Bumper BP profits lift European stocks, euro stalled by cautious Lagard..
3SoftBank hit as profit, and Arm deal, collapse
4Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel to step down from Meta board
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS